Shooting under investigation near Lamar Ave.

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police and fire departments say a shooting is under investigation near Lamar Avenue.

Shots were fired on McMurray Street overnight but police did not say how many victims were involved.

Someone was rushed to the hospital following the incident.

We are working to learn more information about this case and will provide updates when available.

