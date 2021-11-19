Advertise with Us
Shelby County Schools, health department open pediatric vaccine site

Over 250 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine
Over 250 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County Health Department opened a pediatric vaccination site for students ages 5-11.

Students within the age group can receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine free of charge at the Shelby County Board of Education on South Hollywood Street from Friday through Saturday. The district says appointments are required.

Vaccines will be administered based on availability. SCS students aged 5-11 will have priority and any additional doses will be given to SCS students above the age of 11 and their families.

SCS says information regarding appointments will be shared directly with parents of eligible students.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

