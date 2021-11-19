Shelby County Schools, health department open pediatric vaccine site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County Health Department opened a pediatric vaccination site for students ages 5-11.

Students within the age group can receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine free of charge at the Shelby County Board of Education on South Hollywood Street from Friday through Saturday. The district says appointments are required.

Vaccines will be administered based on availability. SCS students aged 5-11 will have priority and any additional doses will be given to SCS students above the age of 11 and their families.

SCS says information regarding appointments will be shared directly with parents of eligible students.

