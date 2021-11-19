Search still on for gunmen wanted in Young Dolph’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for two gunmen who killed Memphis rapper Young Dolph continues. Images of the suspects have now been shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

Makeda’s has barricades surrounding the store and the windows are still boarded up.

This was one of Young Dolph’s favorite stops during his visits home to the Bluff City. Wednesday his visit ended in tragedy.

Police shared images of the suspects responsible for his death Thursday afternoon.

Thanks to surveillance footage police got snapshots of two gun-wielding men. They were seen getting out of a white two-door Mercedes Benz in front of the bakery.

Police say the men approached the rapper while he was inside the store shot him several times and took off.

Young Dolph’s name adds to the growing list of homicide victims in Memphis which is nearing 300 this year.

Many are mourning his loss, including University of Memphis head basketball coach, Penny Hardaway.

“To get murdered like that it just, it doesn’t sit well with me. We have to do better,” said Hardaway.

Tameka Greer with Memphis Artists for Change says bold new approaches are needed to fight crime.

Greer also says Young Dolph was scheduled to attend an event for Children of Incarcerated Parents in December.

This week he was in Memphis to give turkeys away to families in need.

If you have any information that can help law enforcement solve this case you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can leave an anonymous tip.

