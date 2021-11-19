Advertise with Us
Search continues for gunmen wanted in murder of rapper Young Dolph

Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph's shooting
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Images of the suspects in the Young Dolph homicide have been shared more than 70,000 times from the Memphis Police Department’s Facebook page.

Two men wielding guns were seen getting out of a white two-door Mercedes Benz.

“To get murdered like that it just, it doesn’t sit well with me. We have to do better,” said University of Memphis head basketball coach, Penny Hardaway, and others who continue to mourn the husband and father of two who was shot while inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies.

“This is tragic, but it’s normal in Memphis now, tragically. Young Dolph tried to live a good life, be a good parent, good father but met violence in Memphis, which violence has become a normality,” said activist and pastor Bill Adkins.

The city of Memphis is inching closer to more than 300 homicides this year.

Tameka Greer with Memphis Artists for Change says new innovative approaches are needed to fight crime.

“Talking to those who are directly impacted, even being bold enough and courageous enough to talk to some perpetrators of violence. If we want to solve this problem, we are going to have to do things we’ve never done before,” said Greer.

Greer says Young Dolph was scheduled to attend an event for Children of Incarcerated Parents in December. Instead, the authorities are searching for his killers.

If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

