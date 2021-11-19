SCHD sends memorandum to schools in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department sent a memorandum to all school leaders in Shelby County.

In the memorandum, SCHD says that, in compliance with federal orders, masks and isolation of positive COVID-19 cases will still be required in all schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act. A minimum isolation period of 10 days is required for positive cases, from either the positive test date or onset of symptoms.

Quarantine periods will not be required for those who come in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, but isolating is still highly recommended.

SCHD says they will continue to monitor the evolution of the virus as well as all pending litigation and developments of law that may require action.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.