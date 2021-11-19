Advertise with Us
SCHD sends memorandum to schools in Shelby County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department sent a memorandum to all school leaders in Shelby County.

In the memorandum, SCHD says that, in compliance with federal orders, masks and isolation of positive COVID-19 cases will still be required in all schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act. A minimum isolation period of 10 days is required for positive cases, from either the positive test date or onset of symptoms.

Quarantine periods will not be required for those who come in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, but isolating is still highly recommended.

SCHD says they will continue to monitor the evolution of the virus as well as all pending litigation and developments of law that may require action.

