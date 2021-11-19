Advertise with Us
Rapper Soulja Boy dropped from Millennium Tour concert in Memphis after Young Dolph killed

Rapper Soulja Boy dropped from Memphis concert after Young Dolph killed
Rapper Soulja Boy dropped from Memphis concert after Young Dolph killed(Source: G Squared Events)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rapper Soulja Boy will not perform this weekend during the Millennium Tour which is happening at FedExForum Sunday.

Promoters of the tour say that decision is in response to the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph.

G Squared Events issued a statement Thursday saying in part,“In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is healthy, safe, and quite frankly having a good time.”

