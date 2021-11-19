Advertise with Us
Memphis Mayor reacts to Young Dolph’s death

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Thursday reacted to the tragic death of Memphis Rapper, Young Dolph.

“Saddened by the loss of life. It’s become all too frequent,” Strickland said.

Strickland said Police have beefed-up security in potentially hot spot areas around the city.

There was also a group of “Violence interrupters” talking to the groups involved.

“What happened yesterday was obviously a tragic circumstance, but it was a targeted murder and because it’s targeted you don’t need a city-wide curfew,” Strickland said. “What you need is intervention into the two groups that have problems with each other.”

Memphis Police released photos showing the people investigators believe are responsible for Young Dolph’s death.

Police say they obtained surveillance video that shows two men exit a white 2-door Mercedes Benz armed with guns.

Then, the suspects approached Young Dolph and shot him several times.

Strickland said crime is something Memphis has struggled with for years now.

“Crime in Memphis has been a challenge for 50 years. We were making progress in 2017, 2018, 2019 driving crime down. The pandemic in Memphis and almost every big city has somehow caused an increase in gun violence.”

But he says he wants people to know the city is doing everything they can to keep Memphians safe.

“We’re hiring police officers, we’re pushing for stiffer sentencing, our problem, our challenge is state law is weak,” Strickland said.

