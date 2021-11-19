Memphis high school senior making history in the pageant world

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Annie Zhao is the first Asian American titleholder in Tennessee USA system history.

Zhao, who is a senior at White Station High School, was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen at the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica in March. Her crowning moment was captured in this Instagram video.

“When I won, I got overwhelming support from people around the world, from France and Canada, and everywhere in the US and I was overwhelmed. I didn’t know the impact that I had,” Zhao beamed. “And they were leaving messages like, ‘Thank you for being that role model for me, for winning the title. I’m inspired’ to do whatever I would like to do. And they said, ‘Thank you for winning and being the person who you are because nobody that has won this title looks like me.’”

A People’s Choice contest is now underway and Zhao needs your vote.

Zhao wants to become a leader in medicine as an OBGYN and advance healthcare for women and children. She says her favorite subject is science, winning several science competitions, conducting environmental health research with the University of Memphis, and editing genes through CRISPR-CAS9 with the University of Tennessee.

Zhao plays the violin for symphonies and music groups and has also founded two journalism associations in Tennessee and Florida. She is a strong advocate for childhood literacy and racial injustice and has instructed English to students in and outside of the U.S. since she was age 14.

The pageant is November 27 at River Sport Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

