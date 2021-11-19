Memphis church plans to address food insecurity with interfaith collection drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of The Holy Communion is gearing up to give thanks and give back.

“For about three decades there have been about a dozen interfaith congregations that have come together to worship and give prayers of thanks. This year and last year we decided to instead do a food and funds drive for the Mid-South Food Bank,” said Hester Mathes, Senior Associate Rector at Church of the Holy Communion.

During the pandemic, The Mid-South Food Bank has seen the need increase. The food bank has distributed more than three times the amount of food compared to years prior to the pandemic.

This Saturday, November 20, Church of the Holy Communion located on Walnut Grove will be collecting non-perishable food items at the front steps.

“The amount of food insecurity that is happening in our community right now just called us to action, so that we would come together as people of Christian and Muslim and Jewish faiths to address that need,” said Mathes.

Across the street, Second Baptist Church will also be collecting food donations that same day.

“We are also going to have collections happening at all the intersections, from Perkins Extended all the way up to Perkins,” Mathes said.

Monetary donations are also welcome.

Every dollar can buy three meals through the Food Bank.

“One of our hopes for our food Drive is that we raise awareness for food insecurity in our city and that we also show that there’s a whole lot more that unites us than separates us,” Mathes said.

Saturday’s collection will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

