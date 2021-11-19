Makeda’s bakery closing location where rapper gunned down through 2021 as scammers target community GoFundMe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders have launched a GoFundMe to support Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was murdered.

The 36-year-old was gunned down in front of family and staff Wednesday, but insurance does not cover damage from bullet holes. Community members urged the store owners to launch the fundraiser to repair the building and keep the business running for employees whose families depend upon Makeda’s for their livelihood.

Since the shooting, dozens of fraudulent fundraisers have been launched online, using the family’s name. GoFundMe organizer Dr. Kia Moore is warning the public that the GoFundMe website and other entities are working to shut them down. This is the only official GoFundMe link.

Makeda’s Cookies was named after six-year-old St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient, Makeda Denise Hill, who died of leukemia 23 years ago. The cookies were originally made by Maurice Hill’s grandparents who worked for the then Memphis City Schools (MCS). The cookies were eaten by hundreds of thousands of MCS students across the district throughout the years. After Hill’s family member retired, Maurice and Pamela opened the Airways Boulevard location in 1999 and dedicated it to the memory of Makeda.

The Hills boarded up their flagship store after fans built a shrine to the late rapper and began writing messages on the boards. They will keep the store boarded up through 2021.

On November 6, the family had opened a new factory and store at 301 Jefferson Avenue, which opens to the public Monday. They closed down their bakery across from the National Civil Rights Museum during the pandemic to move to the larger location due, in part, to an increase in online orders. Their cookies are also available in Kroger stores.

The family’s first mind is to close down the Airways location for good, but leaders are encouraging the family to eventually reopen. For now, they will not reopen the Airways store in 2021.

Action News 5′s Kontji Anthony spoke with the Hills exclusively Friday and will tell you their message for Memphis, what happened inside the store when bullets flew and what’s next for the bakery, tonight at 10.

