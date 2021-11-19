‘It’s been an eye-opening experience’: Ex-offender speaks on Final Escape Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first ever Life Together Inc. Escape Program graduation is set for November 21 at 3:30 p.m. at Temple Church of God.

The non-profit has a mission to mentor and equip ex-offenders with the tools they need to stay out of prison to have a second chance at life.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with program director Yvonne Williams and James Harrold, who is set to graduate Sunday, about the curriculum and the impact.

Harrold said that he’s learned so much over the past several weeks, from how to construct a job resume to interview skills.

“Since coming into the program, it’s been an eye-opening experience in many different ways,” Harrold said.

He’s looking forward to what is next and hopes to spread the message about the benefits to others in the prison system.

“I’m looking forward to working with one of the corporate partners that they have for the Life Together Foundation to put ex-offenders to work,” Harrold said. “I’m also looking forward to speaking with other men who are still incarcerated and telling them the benefits of this program. You know, being a better father. I’m a single dad with two children, a son and a 12-year-old daughter. So, you know, it’s an exciting time for me and I just feel like this program has been beneficial in more than just one way.”

