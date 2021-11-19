Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story addresses how inflation is creating a heavy financial burden for people this holiday season.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss that story and other features in this week’s publication.

Another feature shares how Ballet Memphis is now offering classes in Spanish for all age with a new program call “Viernes do Danza”.

