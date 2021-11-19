Heart attack survivor shares story to raise awareness
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a year and a half of COVID-19, Women’s Heart Alliance is launching a national public awareness campaign focused on women’s heart health.
According to the non-profit, heart disease is the number 1 killer of women.
Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Jarretta Utley at the digital desk. Jarretta had a heart attack at the age of 35 and has been a WomenHeart Champion since 2011.
Now, it is her mission to make sure women to know the signs because they can be different and more subtle than in men.
· Jaw pain
· Nausea & indigestion
· Unusual fatigue
· Dizziness
· Backache
· Shortness of breath
