Heart attack survivor shares story to raise awareness

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a year and a half of COVID-19, Women’s Heart Alliance is launching a national public awareness campaign focused on women’s heart health.

According to the non-profit, heart disease is the number 1 killer of women.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Jarretta Utley at the digital desk. Jarretta had a heart attack at the age of 35 and has been a WomenHeart Champion since 2011.

Now, it is her mission to make sure women to know the signs because they can be different and more subtle than in men.

· Jaw pain

· Nausea & indigestion

· Unusual fatigue

· Dizziness

· Backache

· Shortness of breath

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

