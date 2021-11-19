Heart attack survivor shares story to raise awareness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a year and a half of COVID-19, Women’s Heart Alliance is launching a national public awareness campaign focused on women’s heart health.

According to the non-profit, heart disease is the number 1 killer of women.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Jarretta Utley at the digital desk. Jarretta had a heart attack at the age of 35 and has been a WomenHeart Champion since 2011.

Now, it is her mission to make sure women to know the signs because they can be different and more subtle than in men.

· Jaw pain

· Nausea & indigestion

· Unusual fatigue

· Dizziness

· Backache

· Shortness of breath

