Gov. Lee not renewing COVID-19 state of emergency for Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gov. Bill Lee says he has no plans to renew the state of emergency that has been in place for nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic took the Mid-South and the world by storm.

Lee extended the state of emergency for about 20 months as the state battled the rise and fall of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and worked to get vaccines distributed across the state.

He says should the state see another surge the order could be reinstated.

The statement below was released from his office regarding the decision:

“I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation and operational flexibility for hospitals and industries most affected by COVID’s challenges. Should our state face any future surges, we will consider temporarily reinstating this tool, but in the meantime, we are evaluating opportunities for permanent deregulation.”

