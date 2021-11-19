Death of rapper Young Dolph impacting several Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph has resonated with many people, old and young.

Nine-year-old Daylen Jenkins sends his condolences to Dolph’s family.

“I really feel sorry for their loss and he was a legend to me. And he was my favorite rapper, so I kind of feel bad for his family,” Jenkins said.

Many say when the news about his death started circulating, they were hoping it was not true.

“I felt like it wasn’t real because to carry on a legacy at 36, it didn’t feel real to me,” Jenkins said.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer says as soon as she heard about the shooting, she went into a state of grief and mourning like many which she believes led to a quiet night in Memphis.

“There were no gun crimes overnight last night, zero shootings overnight, but 35 percent of our kids woke up hungry,” said Sawyer. “I think that when you look at the correlations between poverty and crime, and you look at how zip codes where you have high crime and high poverty overlap, we got to answer to questions at the foundation. So, for me it’s not about a answer of more police, it’s not about a answer of locking neighborhoods down. It’s about an answer of making sure people believe they have a future.”

Jenkins says he’s had enough with the crime in Memphis.

“Really needs to stop, especially in Memphis. A lot of people work hard here and to see their father, or their son to lose their life, it don’t feel right,” Jenkins said.

Pastor Bill Adkins echoes Jenkins, saying Young Dolph’s death can serve as a wake-up call.

“Maybe the greatest thing that Young Dolph is doing now, even after his death, is that he’s making us think about it, an awakening of some sorts and I’m glad that he’s still serving us in that manner,” Adkins said.

Sawyer says because of the way this shooting has rocked the community, especially the youth, it’s important to make sure people believe they have a future in Memphis.

“Let’s remember that Dolph was here about to give away turkeys today and he was going to be doing that in the neighborhoods that he grew up in without almost anything. You know he talks about coming from very little and what we can’t do is say we’re done with Memphis, we’re done with people,” said Sawyer.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.