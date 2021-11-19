A cold and dry pattern to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will keep skies clear and cold air in place across the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow. The high will move east Friday night allowing a southerly flow to bring warmer air into the area along with some weekend rain.

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and Cool with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Sunday will be cloudy with showers, high temperatures again in the lower 60s, and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and lows near 30. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 60.

