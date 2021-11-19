Clouds return this weekend with Sunday showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect full sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be east at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: High to mid-level clouds will roll in overnight with lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Winds will turn southeast at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with sun on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 40s with increasing clouds ahead of the next cold front.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers will move through with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will hang around Sunday night but should move out by Monday morning with colder air returning with lows in the 30s.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: It will be unseasonably cold Monday and Tuesday with lows below freezing and highs in the 40s and 50s. It should remain dry through Wednesday, but rain and storms are possible Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

