Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president

President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for...
President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.

Plans for the physical were announced in an early morning tweet by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a doctor’s report at the time.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of the Mid-South
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph highlights city’s ongoing battle with gun violence

Latest News

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt addressed Sgt. Tia Bynum, asking for the safe...
Authorities plea for kidnapped girls' safe return
A Massachusetts resident identifying herself only as "Safi," who asked that her last name not...
Thousands of Afghans seek temporary US entry, few approved
This image provided by the Baltimore County Police Department show former Maryland County...
Car found with 4 dead inside during hunt for ex-officer and daughters
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill