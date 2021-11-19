Activist says it’s time for change in Memphis after rapper Young Dolph killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Those who knew Young Dolph, like Tameka Greer with Memphis Artists for Change, said he gave back to his community.

She described him as always offering his best to where he grew up.

Greer said after Wednesday’s shooting, the community and city leaders must get to the root of the issue, which is gun violence. She believes it will take a grassroots effort and boots on the ground to first strengthen individuals then strengthen the community.

Greer said it’s going to take new approaches to fix the issue.

“If you want to solve this problem, we are going to have to do things we’ve never done before. We’ve policed and it has not worked. We’ve added police and it has not worked. We’ve added different forms of supervision in our communities and it has not worked. We have to do this thing from the ground up, not the air down,” Greer said.

Greer also said local leaders must invest in our communities by creating community-based gun violence intervention programs.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.