3 suspects charged in shooting next to Young Dolph memorial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are facing charges after a man was shot next door to the memorial honoring Memphis rapper Young Dolph Thursday afternoon.

Memphis police say, Terrance Jones, 23, Travis McQueen, 22, and Jailon Nelvis, 19, were all arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. It happened at the Family Dollar on Airways Boulevard next to Makeda’s Cookies where 36-year-old Young Dolph was murdered Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, the victim was visiting a vigil when three to four men drove up and fired a shot from the backseat striking the victim in the leg. They fled the scene in gray Nissan Versa.

Officers followed the vehicle until it crashed at the intersection of Kerr Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard, according to reports. The suspects are accused of throwing guns from the vehicle as they attempted to run from police.

Police say they recovered four handguns and uncovered that the vehicle was previously stolen from the Appling Farms police station.

All three suspects are charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, three counts for a prohibited weapon, two counts of reckless endangerment, theft of property and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Police say there is no indication that this shooting is related to the murder of Young Dolph.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.