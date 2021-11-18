Your First Alert to rain tonight followed by a cold and dry end to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South late tonight bringing rain and a shift in winds that will usher much colder air into the area beginning tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunder along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH shifting North after midnight and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Early morning rain and clouds then gradually clearing with a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs again in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

