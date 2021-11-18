“You don’t want to hear it.”: Pancreatic cancer survivor recalls diagnosis & shares hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day, the Kosten Foundation is recognizing survivors of the disease, caregivers, those lost to pancreatic cancer, and anyone impacted by the disease.

The Tribute at Twilight will take place November 18 at Cancer Survivors Park located at 701 Perkins Extended from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The non-profit has raised more than $2.4 million for pancreatic cancer research.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Dr. Stephen Behrman, who specializes in pancreatic cancer, and Annette Wiggins, a 3-year pancreatic cancer survivor at the digital desk.

Wiggins shared her journey after her diagnosis.

“You don’t want to hear it, but you hear it…” Wiggins said. “You have to stay prayerful about everything that you go through because life has a way of throwing curves at you and you don’t know what the curve is going to be.”

Dr. Behrman addressed the signs and symptoms to look for, including being jaundice, weight loss, and loss of appetite.

He said pancreatic cancer is rarely caught in stage 1, but research and new therapy options are proving to be taking steps in the right direction.

“It’s actually improved quite a bit,” Dr. Behrman said. “In fact, the cure rate for pancreatic cancer has gone up 1% per year over the last 8 years.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.