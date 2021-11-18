Advertise with Us
Tennessee state representative calls for Memphis citywide curfew after rapper’s shooting death

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State House District 91 Representative Tennessee State Representative London Lamar represents the neighborhood where rapper Young Dolph grew up in Memphis.

Lamar said she’s shocked by his shooting death Wednesday in broad daylight on a busy Memphis street.

She’s also concerned about what could happen Wednesday night and is calling for a citywide curfew.

”And what we are seeing is that in moments like this, tensions are high, people are upset. But in order for the police department to be able to investigate this tragic murder, and for us to be able to mourn his life and his legacy, and to be able to find peace, we must ensure that we implement a city-wide curfew so that no more acts of violence happen because of this loss,” said Lamar.

Lamar also said that her heart and condolences go out to Dolph’s wife, two children, and the rest of his family.

Lamar hopes that the city and fans around the world will be able to come together and celebrate what Young Dolph did for the city and honor his legacy in a way that creates peace.

