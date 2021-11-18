Advertise with Us
Suspects detained after man shot and killed in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis left a man dead Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened on Lyceum. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

Memphis police say a male and female were detained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

