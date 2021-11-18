Advertise with Us
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis

Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Memphis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside of a Family Dollar store on Airways Boulevard. The store is next door to Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies where rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday. A memorial has since been set up outside of the bakery.

Memphis police say one man was shot and is listed in non-critical condition. Two suspects were immediately detained and a third suspect was detained at Kerr and Mississippi after a brief pursuit.

Authorities have not confirmed any victims or if the shooting is connected to Young Dolph’s murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

