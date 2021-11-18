Advertise with Us
Shelby County commissioner, NAACP president says leaders must do more following rapper’s death

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018(Isaac Singleton)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, a Shelby County commissioner and president of the Memphis Chapter of the NAACP, says the cold-blooded killing of rapper Young Dolph sounds a clear alarm that Memphis leaders must do more.

“But we see all this gun violence is happening daily and we have to get our hands wrapped around it, and we have to start doing what we can to make it better. This is unacceptable, so whatever we have to do to make it better, we have to do it,” said Turner.

Turner says he’s ready to call an emergency meeting of all community leaders to do something more to head off gun violence.

