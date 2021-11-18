Shelby County commissioner, NAACP president says leaders must do more following rapper’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, a Shelby County commissioner and president of the Memphis Chapter of the NAACP, says the cold-blooded killing of rapper Young Dolph sounds a clear alarm that Memphis leaders must do more.

“But we see all this gun violence is happening daily and we have to get our hands wrapped around it, and we have to start doing what we can to make it better. This is unacceptable, so whatever we have to do to make it better, we have to do it,” said Turner.

Turner says he’s ready to call an emergency meeting of all community leaders to do something more to head off gun violence.

