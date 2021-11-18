SCHD: We continue to investigate schools in Shelby Co. not enforcing the mask mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says they continue to investigate schools that may not be enforcing the current mask mandate for schools.

Orders from federal judges across Tennessee have, to this point, kept the new Tennessee state law that bans mask mandates from taking effect.

During today’s Shelby County Health Department task force briefing, Dr. Michelle Taylor was asked if the health department could penalize a school district for not following the mask mandate.

Taylor says the department is in pending litigation as it regards the health directive and the new Tennessee law. Taylor says the health department is in continued talks with the state department of health to make sure we have clarity on what authority we do have and don’t have.

