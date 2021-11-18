Advertise with Us
Restaurant owners push for revitalization funds

Second Line Restaurant (Source: Kelly English)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local restaurant owners are making their requests for help from the white house clear.

Today, a number of Tennessee restaurateurs and bar owners met virtually to demand action from congress and the Biden Administration to refill the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Kelly English, the chef and owner of Second Line and Restaurant Iris right here in Memphis, represented the Mid-South, haring the struggles he’s faced during the pandemic.

“We went from 78 employees to seven in one day. It was one of the hardest day and we worked through the pandemic and find different ways to operate and to survive. I am of the opinion that we are still in the thick of this financially,” English said.

At last update, just over 1,100 Tennessee businesses have been approved for restaurant revitalization funds totaling about 295-Million dollars.

