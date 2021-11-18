Rain this morning will give way to colder air to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue moving through early this morning with temperatures in the mid 40s. Most of the rain will be gone by 8 AM. Winds will turn northwest at 10-20 mph. Clouds will linger thought the lunch hour, but some sun could pop out late in the afternoon before sunset. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. Winds will be north at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Clouds will move in Friday night.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Showers are possible on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: It will be unseasonably cold Monday and Tuesday with lows below freezing and highs in the 40s and 50s. It should remain dry through Wednesday, but a few showers could pop up by Thanksgiving Day.

