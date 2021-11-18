Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pervis Payne’s death penalty reversed, replaced with two life sentences

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After being on death row for more than 30 years, Pervis Payne’s sentence has been removed.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a petition was filed to remove Payne from the death penalty.

Payne was convicted of the murder of a Millington mother and her child in 1987.

DNA tests and defense arguments have failed to exonerate him.

A petition was filed with the court in May, presenting an intellectual disability claim in hopes of stopping his execution. In April, Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that would prevent death row inmates with an intellectual disability from being executed.

As of October, efforts to overturn Payne’s death row sentence were still underway.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, currently pending before the criminal court is Payne’s defense argument that he is intellectually disabled and under law, cannot be executed. A state expert examined Payne and available records and could not say Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability.

Therefore, Payne’s death row sentence was removed and replaced with two consecutive life sentences.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of the Mid-South
Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.
Memphis police report 3 deadly shootings in less than 3 hours
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Memphis Rapper Young Dolph donates to Hamilton High School
Who is Young Dolph? The man behind the music

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Second Line Restaurant (Source: Kelly English)
Restaurant owners push for revitalization funds
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Man shot next door to Young Dolph memorial in Memphis
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting