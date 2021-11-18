Overturned vehicle blocks all lanes heading west on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several lanes are shut down on I-40 after a vehicle overturned on the roadway.

Memphis Police Department says all westbound lanes are closed and will remain closed until further notice.

Traffic cameras show it happened at Danny Thomas Blvd.

According to Memphis fire dispatch, no one was taken to the hospital from the scene.

