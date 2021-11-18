Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

No. 11 Tigers know they have to work cutting turnovers

(Joe Murphy | Joe Murphy)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is putting up some great numbers as evidenced by their 16 -point easy victory versus St. Louis University.

Tuesday night at FedExForum 90-74.  They’re also putting up some disturbing figures as well.  Their 3-0 record aside, the UofM is still turning the ball over like crazy.

Twenty-four miscues against the Billikens.   The Tigers average 18 a game. Freshman wing Emoni Bates says the team knows this number needs to be nixed.

”We were all over the place in the beginning.” says Bates.  “And everybody was like, we’re not on the same page. But, in the hurdles, you know, we started to talk about a lot of stuff, try to communicate and get on the same page. Whatever we see, we’re going to take, and if it’s open like that, we’re gong to take advantage of it.”

The next chance to cut down on the turnovers comes Friday night at FedExForum against Western Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of the Mid-South
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.
Memphis police report 3 deadly shootings in less than 3 hours
Memphis Rapper Young Dolph donates to Hamilton High School
Who is Young Dolph? The man behind the music

Latest News

Memphis Americans set inaugural season schedule
Memphis Tigers football takes the field
Tiger football listed as big underdogs at nationally ranked Houston
Forward Emoni Bates (1) during the Memphis vs. North Carolina Central Men’s Basketball game on...
Emoni Bates earns AAC honor as Tigers climb in AP hoop poll
FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Grizzlies fall to Suns at home