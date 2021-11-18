No. 11 Tigers know they have to work cutting turnovers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is putting up some great numbers as evidenced by their 16 -point easy victory versus St. Louis University.

Tuesday night at FedExForum 90-74. They’re also putting up some disturbing figures as well. Their 3-0 record aside, the UofM is still turning the ball over like crazy.

Twenty-four miscues against the Billikens. The Tigers average 18 a game. Freshman wing Emoni Bates says the team knows this number needs to be nixed.

”We were all over the place in the beginning.” says Bates. “And everybody was like, we’re not on the same page. But, in the hurdles, you know, we started to talk about a lot of stuff, try to communicate and get on the same page. Whatever we see, we’re going to take, and if it’s open like that, we’re gong to take advantage of it.”

The next chance to cut down on the turnovers comes Friday night at FedExForum against Western Kentucky.

