Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare talks COVID-19 precaution for the holidays

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we head into the holidays and more regulations are released for COVID-19, many people have questions.

Morgan Jones, a clinical pharmacy specialist with Methodist University Hospital, helps answer some of those lingering questions.

Jones addresses concerns that teachers and other school staff may have about students returning to school after the Thanksgiving holiday and what precautions should families take. He also reiterates the ways vaccines protect individuals.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of the Mid-South
Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.
Memphis police report 3 deadly shootings in less than 3 hours
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Memphis Rapper Young Dolph donates to Hamilton High School
Who is Young Dolph? The man behind the music

Latest News

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare talks COVID-19 precaution for the holidays
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare talks COVID-19 precaution for the holidays
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Second Line Restaurant (Source: Kelly English)
Restaurant owners push for revitalization funds