Memphis-Shelby Count COVID Task Force gives update leading into holiday

SCHD COVID-19 data 11.18.21
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.18.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force advised everyone to continue to mask up for the upcoming holiday.

Shelby County Health Department has reported 137 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 147,796 and there have been 2,298 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 110 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,171 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 394 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 1,898 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 73.6% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 515,184 total people vaccinated
  • 1,009,175 total vaccinations administered
  • 13,285 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate was 2.9% for the week ending in September 6. The positivity rate has remained the same since October 24.

Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that bans mask and vaccine mandates on November 12, but November 14 a federal judge has temporarily blocked the bill.

The Shelby County Health Department announced its most recent health directive on October 27. The directive lifted the mask mandate for the county, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session last month that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

To see more information from the Shelby County Health Department click here.

