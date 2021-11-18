Memphis police chief asks residents to stay home, remain calm after death of rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph was born and raised in Memphis.

And though he makes his home now in Atlanta, he came back to the Bluff City to give turkeys away to needy families.

A quick trip Wednesday afternoon to his favorite cookie store ended in a tragedy felt far beyond city limits.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted condolences to Young Dolph’s family and asked for “calm in our city to allow MPD to capture those responsible.”

Memphis City Councilman J.B. Smiley tweeted, “I’m hopeful the City of Memphis will implement a curfew to preserve the safety of all citizens.”

Tennessee State Representative London Lamar also tweeted, “let’s add a citywide curfew tonight.”

”Right now, we think that the deployment of our officers in specific areas that are impacted the most will be enough presence for tonight,” said Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

An increased police presence is in areas like Prive, which is owned by Young Dolph’s nemesis, rapper Yo Gotti. Action News 5 cameras saw at least two squad cars stationed outside the upscale club.

There have been 283 homicides so far this year in Memphis, but this one isn’t like the others.

Young Dolph’s car was whisked away with a police escort. Memphis police officers staged outside the medical examiner’s office as his body arrived.

Investigators offered no motive or suspect information.

They offered a plea to Memphians.

”Tonight, we strongly encourage everyone to stay home if you do not have to be out. “We also strongly encourage everyone to remain calm as we actively perform our investigation,” Davis said.

Memphis police say they’re interviewing witnesses and looking at every clip of camera footage available to find Young Dolph’s killer.

