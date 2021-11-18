Advertise with Us
Memphis Americans set inaugural season schedule

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The countdown to Christmas means the day after for the new Memphis Americans indoor soccer team.

The club announcing home dates for its inaugural season in the National Indoor Soccer League.

The Americans will kick off against the Columbus Rapids, Sunday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 pm at the Landers Center in Southaven, Memphis. They will play 12 home matches and 12 on the road, all but one on the weekends every home match will be a men’s and women’s doubleheader. The season runs through March 27.

Home matches will take place during the 2021-2022 season on the following dates. Start times and opponents for all home matches will be announced at a later date.       

  • Sunday, Dec. 26 vs. Columbus Rapids at 3:30 p.m.        
  • Thursday, Dec. 30
  •   Sunday, Jan. 16
  • Saturday, Jan. 22    
  • Friday, Feb. 11
  • Saturday, Feb. 12
  • Sunday, Feb. 20          
  • Sunday, Feb. 27       
  • Saturday, March 5
  • Sunday, March 20
  • Tuesday, March 22
  • Sunday, March 27

“This is going to be a special Christmas for us,” said Andrew Haines, Memphis Americans co-owner and president. “We’ve been in the planning and team-building phase for months now, and it is so exciting to see it all become a reality for our organization. Memphis Americans tickets for the soccer fans in your life will make excellent gifts this year!”

The complete schedule with start times, opponents, and away matches, as well as full team rosters, will be finalized in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

