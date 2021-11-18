Advertise with Us
Man convicted in jewelry store heist

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 59-year-old Lamont cummings has been convicted in the theft of a gold-and-diamond ring from a jewelry store in 2019.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, Cummings and an unidentified accomplice entered the Robert Irwin Jewelry Store in the Wolfchase Galleria in August of 2019. While Cummings was talking to an employee about purchasing a wedding ring, his accomplice reached over the counter and grabbed a lady’s gold-and-diamond ring.

The report says the two ran and were chased by an off-duty police officer. The officer was able to apprehend Cummings but the accomplice escaped with the ring in a getaway car.

Cummings reportedly told police his name was Terrell Hack, but an FBI fingerprint database revealed his real name in addition to several other aliases, dates of birth and warrants for similar heists across the country.

Cummings is charged with theft of property over $2,500, evading arrest, resisting official detention and criminal impersonation.

