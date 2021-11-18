Man convicted in four-vehicle DUI crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 37-year-old Derrick Harris has been convicted in a four-vehicle car accident in 2018.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, Harris rear ended another vehicle, causing a chain reaction that damaged two more cars.

Harris reportedly had his two sons in the backseat at the time of the crash, an 11-year-old that was hospitalized as non-critical and a 9-year-old that was hospitalized with critical injuries. Neither one of the children were wearing seat belts.

The report says Harris did poorly in a field-sobriety test and his blood-alcohol level was .211 and he also told an officer “Yeah, I been drinking. It’s my birthday.”

Harris is charged with two counts each of vehicular assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and DUI; four counts of DUI-child endangerment and reckless driving. His sentencing will be in January

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.