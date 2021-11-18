Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man convicted in four-vehicle DUI crash

Man convicted in four-vehicle DUI crash
Man convicted in four-vehicle DUI crash(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 37-year-old Derrick Harris has been convicted in a four-vehicle car accident in 2018.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, Harris rear ended another vehicle, causing a chain reaction that damaged two more cars.

Harris reportedly had his two sons in the backseat at the time of the crash, an 11-year-old that was hospitalized as non-critical and a 9-year-old that was hospitalized with critical injuries. Neither one of the children were wearing seat belts.

The report says Harris did poorly in a field-sobriety test and his blood-alcohol level was .211 and he also told an officer “Yeah, I been drinking. It’s my birthday.”

Harris is charged with two counts each of vehicular assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and DUI; four counts of DUI-child endangerment and reckless driving. His sentencing will be in January

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of the Mid-South
Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.
Memphis police report 3 deadly shootings in less than 3 hours
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Memphis Rapper Young Dolph donates to Hamilton High School
Who is Young Dolph? The man behind the music

Latest News

Man convicted in jewelry store heist
Man convicted in jewelry store heist
Joint COVID Task Force
SCHD: We continue to investigate schools in Shelby Co. not enforcing the mask mandate
Local restaurant owner challenges community to raise money for Makeda’s
Local restaurant owner challenges community to raise money for Makeda’s
Memorial for Young Dolph at Makeda's Cookies
Community creates memorial at Makeda’s Cookies honoring Young Dolph