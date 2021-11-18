Makeda’s Cookies ‘heartbroken’ over death of Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The bakery Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at is sharing their feelings after learning of his death.

Dolph, 36, frequented the store, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard, for his favorite chocolate chip cookies. He stopped there Wednesday afternoon before he was fatally shot.

Makeda’s Cookies shared an Instagram post late Wednesday night following his death:

“We are heartbroken and saddened by the passing of Young Dolph. He was a regular customer and loved Makeda’s Cookies. My parents are in a lot of pain from this. Our hearts and condolences goes out to his family. He will never be forgotten and will be so missed.”

The business is now boarded up as Memphis police continue to investigate the shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information in this case.

They are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

