Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Local restaurant owner challenges community to raise money for Makeda’s

Local restaurant owner challenges community to raise money for Makeda’s
Local restaurant owner challenges community to raise money for Makeda’s(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Restaurant owner Kelly English issued a challenge to Memphis restaurants in a tweet on Thursday.

The chef said in the tweet that for every dessert sold at any of his restaurants between today and Sunday he will donate $1 to Makeda’s Homemade Cookies and encouraged others to ‘hop on board.’

This comes after a shooting yesterday at Makeda’s where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed.

He asked who would join him in raising money for the business, and what others would do if their stores were boarded up.

English is the owner of three Memphis restaurants: Fino’s from the Hill, The Second Line and Iris.

Makeda’s also made a post on Instagram that there will be an official GoFundMe soon and they are thankful to the community for support.

Markeda's announces GoFundMe on Instagram
Markeda's announces GoFundMe on Instagram(Markeda's Homemade Cookies)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of the Mid-South
Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.
Memphis police report 3 deadly shootings in less than 3 hours
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Memphis Rapper Young Dolph donates to Hamilton High School
Who is Young Dolph? The man behind the music

Latest News

Memorial for Young Dolph at Makeda's Cookies
Community creates memorial at Makeda’s Cookies honoring Young Dolph
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph highlights city’s ongoing battle with gun violence
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.18.21
Memphis-Shelby Count COVID Task Force gives update leading into holiday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19