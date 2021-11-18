Local restaurant owner challenges community to raise money for Makeda’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Restaurant owner Kelly English issued a challenge to Memphis restaurants in a tweet on Thursday.

The chef said in the tweet that for every dessert sold at any of his restaurants between today and Sunday he will donate $1 to Makeda’s Homemade Cookies and encouraged others to ‘hop on board.’

We are giving $1 for every dessert we sell at any of our restaurants through Sunday directly to @MAKEDAS_COOKIES. I am challenging every #MEMPHIS restaurant to hop on board. Who will join us? What would you do if you were the one boarded up? pic.twitter.com/P7WpvAAJg9 — Kelly English (@kelly_english) November 18, 2021

This comes after a shooting yesterday at Makeda’s where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed.

He asked who would join him in raising money for the business, and what others would do if their stores were boarded up.

English is the owner of three Memphis restaurants: Fino’s from the Hill, The Second Line and Iris.

Makeda’s also made a post on Instagram that there will be an official GoFundMe soon and they are thankful to the community for support.

Markeda's announces GoFundMe on Instagram (Markeda's Homemade Cookies)

