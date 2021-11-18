Advertise with Us
Memphis Police Department speaks on rapper Young Dolph’s shooting death

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a well-known rapper.

Young Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

During a press conference, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis encouraged everyone to stay home Wednesday night if they don’t have to be out. She said an increased police presence will be in areas directly impacted by the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

