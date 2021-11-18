Kroger partners with Mid-South college for Thanksgiving pop-up pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Delta Division and LeMoyne-Owen College are teaming up for a Thanksgiving Dinner “Pop-Up Pantry” benefitting families of the Boys and Girls Club of Memphis.

The duo is preparing food boxes with standard items for a Thanksgiving dinner and will be distributed to families free of charge on Friday.

Families can pick up a box in the parking lot of Kroger’s Loving Our Community Residence Hall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are interested in scheduling a food pick-up or are interested in volunteering, you can register at loc.edu/lovingourcommunity.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.