Kroger partners with Mid-South college for Thanksgiving pop-up pantry

Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving meal(KTUU)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Delta Division and LeMoyne-Owen College are teaming up for a Thanksgiving Dinner “Pop-Up Pantry” benefitting families of the Boys and Girls Club of Memphis.

The duo is preparing food boxes with standard items for a Thanksgiving dinner and will be distributed to families free of charge on Friday.

Families can pick up a box in the parking lot of Kroger’s Loving Our Community Residence Hall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are interested in scheduling a food pick-up or are interested in volunteering, you can register at loc.edu/lovingourcommunity.

