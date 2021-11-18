Advertise with Us
‘I was really nervous’: Wendy Moten talks about making top 11 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wendy Moten is making Memphis proud on NBC’s The Voice landing a spot in the top 11.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas got to chat with Wendy at the digital desk today to talk about how the live episodes having been going and why next week is going to be extra special.

“Oh my gosh, going from 13 to 11 is like, I was really nervous,” Moten said. “I wasn’t sure that I would still in the…it was the first time that I realized ‘oh my goodness, I could go home’. It was the first time I felt that sensation. So, I’m going to continue to do my best.”

Check out Andrew and Wendy’s full conversation in the video player above.

Don’t miss The Voice right here on Action News Five every Monday and Tuesday night beginning at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

