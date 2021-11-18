‘I was really nervous’: Wendy Moten talks about making top 11 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wendy Moten is making Memphis proud on NBC’s The Voice landing a spot in the top 11.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas got to chat with Wendy at the digital desk today to talk about how the live episodes having been going and why next week is going to be extra special.

“Oh my gosh, going from 13 to 11 is like, I was really nervous,” Moten said. “I wasn’t sure that I would still in the…it was the first time that I realized ‘oh my goodness, I could go home’. It was the first time I felt that sensation. So, I’m going to continue to do my best.”

