Graceland’s Holiday Lighting Weekend kicks off Thursday

Graceland Holiday Lighting
Graceland Holiday Lighting(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday season is upon us and Graceland is ready to light up the night.

Graceland’s Holiday Lighting Weekend kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. followed by a concert at 7 p.m.

The three-day event will feature a performance from Stax Music Academy students and songwriter and producer David Porter.

Santa Claus will make an appearance to check who’s been naughty or nice and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Big Band will have a concert at the Soundstage at Graceland.

You can read more about the holiday lighting and purchase tickets HERE.

