Watch Live: Graceland Holiday Lighting Weekend begins tonight

Graceland Holiday Lighting
Graceland Holiday Lighting(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tonight, the festivities kick off for Graceland’s Holiday Lighting Weekend.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

The annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony will feature internationally renowned songwriter and producer David Porter, along with students from the Stax Music Academy “flipping the switch” to light Elvis’ iconic Graceland Mansion for the holiday season.

Of course, there will be an appearance by Santa Claus, and a concert featuring holiday music by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Big Band at the Soundstage at Graceland.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

