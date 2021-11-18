Fans reflect on Young Dolph’s impact in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 10 hours into this investigation, the scene is still active on Airways Boulevard.

The large crowd has dissipated, but a few fans have come by to see where rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed.

The shooting happened at a popular cookie store that is reeling itself from the tragedy that occurred.

“You know, we heard my cousin in the background just saying basically he gone. Somebody shot him. He gone,” said Raven Winton, whose family owns Makeda’s Homemade Cookies.

It was the phone call Winton never thought she’d get, shots fired at her family’s store.

It’s a place Young Dolph always came to when he was in town.

Winton recorded a video of the rapper at the store four months ago.

“It’s affecting our family now, because whenever you walk into Makeda’s, you’re considered family and when Dolph came here, he was considered family,” she said.

Many of Young Dolph’s fans crowded the streets along Airways Boulevard.

“I mean, I was a fan of Dolph’s and it just hit me hard. I hate it. It’s going to hurt the community,” said Dennis Johnson.

Johnson, an artist himself, said he met Dolph multiple times. One time was at the very spot he took his last breath.

“So, it’s like we got to do better as a people. I hope it will wake the music industry because we just lost another brother to gunplay and that’s sad,” Johnson said.

Young Dolph was in town to give away turkeys to the community.

Action News 5 also confirmed the rapper made a stop at West Cancer Clinic to help encourage staff. A spokesperson said part, “We were so touched he paid a visit to West Cancer Center and are both sad and shocked by the news.”

It’s a major blow to the community with the loss of one of its biggest stars.

“Yall done take a real person away from Memphis. He was a real rapper. And yall just killed him, bro,” said Malliq Woodof.

Condolences for Young Dolph have been pouring in from across the country, from Deion Sanders to Gucci Mane, to Chance the Rapper, all posting on their social media accounts.

In Memphis, the investigation continues into finding who is responsible for ending the young star’s life.

