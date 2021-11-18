Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Earthquake shakes southern Missouri, parts of the Mid-South Wednesday night

The magnitude 4.0 quake could be felt as far away as northern Mississippi
The Williamsville, Mo earthquake had magnitude of 4.0.
The Williamsville, Mo earthquake had magnitude of 4.0.(wmc)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A magnitude 4.0 earthquake happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night in southeast Missouri.

The earthquake was recorded at 8:53 p.m. approximately 4.97 miles southeast of Williamsville, Mo.

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits SE Missouri Wednesday night
4.0 magnitude earthquake hits SE Missouri Wednesday night(wmc)

Many from Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dunklin County, Piedmont, southern Illinois reported they felt the quake and the lights inside of their homes also shook.

The depth of the first earthquake was 10.50 miles.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 4,700 reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

A second earthquake was recorded shortly after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake, a 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:40 p.m. approximately 6.8 miles southwest of Williamsville.

Other than pictures and decor falling off walls inside homes, no damage was reported, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, but the department will be conducting bridge and structure inspections as a precaution.

The quake was within what is called the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It is not unusual for small earthquakes to occur in these areas several times a year.

This zone generated the massive family of quakes between 1811 and 1812 that changed the course of the Mississippi River, resulting in the creation of Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee.

Most of the earthquakes are so small, few people even notice. Occasionally, a slightly stronger quake will occur and can be felt for longer distances due to the quakes being so deep underground and the bedrock that lies under the middle part of the country.

Earthquake Magnitudes
Earthquake Magnitudes(wmc)

Earthquake safety tips:

What do you do if you feel the ground begin to move below your feet? DROP, COVER, HOLD

  • DROP to your hands and knees and get under a table or desk if possible.
  • COVER your head & neck with your hands & arms.
  • HOLD on until the shaking stops.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of the Mid-South
Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.
Memphis police report 3 deadly shootings in less than 3 hours
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Memphis Rapper Young Dolph donates to Hamilton High School
Who is Young Dolph? The man behind the music

Latest News

wmc
Thursday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 18, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Clearing skies though the day with colder conditions tonight
WMC First Alert Weather
Clouds will give way to clearing and colder conditions tonight
Weather
Spencer's Forecast