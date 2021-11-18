Earthquake shakes southern Missouri, parts of the Mid-South Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A magnitude 4.0 earthquake happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night in southeast Missouri.

The earthquake was recorded at 8:53 p.m. approximately 4.97 miles southeast of Williamsville, Mo.

Many from Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dunklin County, Piedmont, southern Illinois reported they felt the quake and the lights inside of their homes also shook.

The depth of the first earthquake was 10.50 miles.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 4,700 reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

A second earthquake was recorded shortly after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake, a 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:40 p.m. approximately 6.8 miles southwest of Williamsville.

Other than pictures and decor falling off walls inside homes, no damage was reported, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, but the department will be conducting bridge and structure inspections as a precaution.

The quake was within what is called the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It is not unusual for small earthquakes to occur in these areas several times a year.

This zone generated the massive family of quakes between 1811 and 1812 that changed the course of the Mississippi River, resulting in the creation of Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee.

Most of the earthquakes are so small, few people even notice. Occasionally, a slightly stronger quake will occur and can be felt for longer distances due to the quakes being so deep underground and the bedrock that lies under the middle part of the country.

Earthquake safety tips:

What do you do if you feel the ground begin to move below your feet? DROP, COVER, HOLD

DROP to your hands and knees and get under a table or desk if possible.

COVER your head & neck with your hands & arms.

HOLD on until the shaking stops.

