Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee

The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head.(WZTV, BRENTWOOD PD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Tennessee family’s pet Lab is being celebrated as a hero after alerting the neighborhood to the presence of an armed criminal.

“Gus” went after the convicted felon, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head. The noise alerted neighbors in the Brentwood subdivision who then called police.

Home security video helped police capture the suspect, 20-year-old Kequan Waller.

Gus was taken to the veterinarian, where he jumped off the stretcher and walked into the building himself.

Since the shooting, the Golden Labrador has made a full recovery and earned a new nickname, “superdog.”

His owners, the Dixon family, have even made Gus a superhero cape to celebrate his new found fame.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of the Mid-South
Memphis police investigating shooting on Howell Ave.
Memphis police report 3 deadly shootings in less than 3 hours
Young Dolph
City leaders call for calm after rapper Young Dolph shot in Memphis
Memphis Rapper Young Dolph donates to Hamilton High School
Who is Young Dolph? The man behind the music

Latest News

FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
Graceland Holiday Lighting
Watch Live: Graceland Holiday Lighting Weekend begins tonight
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict