DJ reflects on friendship with rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -DJ Devin Steel says he just saw Young Dolph a week and a half ago.

Steel, who was a friend of the rapper, says they talked about things like cryptocurrency and investing.

”With him being 36, he was starting to transition. Dolph had self-made wealth. I think a lot of people were attracted to Dolph when it came to everybody’s dream in Memphis from the music industry standpoint because Dolph was the guy that didn’t sign with a major record label. He went and he did it independently himself, which a lot of people weren’t doing. Dolph didn’t need the machine behind him because he had a brand off needed to systems. So, I think people recognize that in their own way. So, it was kind of like he was the people’s champ for a lot of people,” Steel said.

Steel calls Dolph selfless and says community service and family were extremely important to him. He says he took care of a lot of people and calls hs death heartbreaking.

