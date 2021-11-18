Advertise with Us
Community creates memorial at Makeda’s Cookies honoring Young Dolph

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis community created a memorial outside Makeda’s Cookies Thursday following in honor of rapper Young Dolph.

Teddy bears, flowers, candles and balloons are laid out along the sidewalk of the bakery. People have also spray painted messages to the rapper on the boarded windows of the store.

Makeda’s on Airways Boulevard remains closed as law enforcement continues to investigate the fatal shooting of the 36-year-old rapper.

Just 24 hours ago, hundreds of fans and community members swarmed the scene after reports of Young Dolph’s death surfaced.

Police have not released information regarding suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

